THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Kenneth Lloyd Calvert, 78 of The Villages, formerly of Thebes, Illinois, passed on Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on October 17, 1944, to Kenneth D. and Mary Frances (Clutts) Calvert in Cairo, Illinois.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 -1967. He earned several medals, which were meritorious promotions including Okinawa. He was a deputy sheriff for Alexander County. from 1976 -1977, he entered the Illinois State Police Academy and graduated in 1977. He was assigned to District 2, 11, 13, 22 as a patrol officer. He served on the Tactical Response Team as an Illinois State Trooper. He also was one of the highest Criminal Activity writers and a Field Training Officer in Districts 11. He then became an IBG agent at Players Casino in Metropolis, Illinois. He resumed his service as a patrol officer from 1997 and retired as a master trooper in 2001. After retirement from the Illinois State Police, he became a U.S. Marshall assigned to the Federal Courthouse in Paducah.
Upon retirement he enjoyed golfing. He moved to Florida in 2010 and enjoyed hobbies like pickleball, softball, table tennis, and golf. His passion was table tennis and his team won first place in the senior games in 2022. He was a member of the American Legion in The Villages, Florida.
Kenny is survived by his sisters, Sherri Marlo (Tom), Sharon Nunn (Dave Westenberg), and Angela Richard (Scott). He was also survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy Calvert, Cassidy Calvert, Tyler Berry, Jake Berry and Harley Berry, and one great-grandson, Tracy, and great-granddaughter, Rowlette Calvert. He also had several nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved to harass!! He was the kindest man you would ever meet and was always willing to help or serve others.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tracy Calvert; his brother, Terry Calvert; parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — noon Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be held noon Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Crain Funeral Home at Tamms, Illinois, with Rev. Brent Gordon officiating. Military Rites will be accorded following the service by the Marine Corps and area Veterans.
There will be a potluck lunch at the Olive Branch Senior Center following the services.
Entombment will follow at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion, in The Villages and other veteran’s organizations.
