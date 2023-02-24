MAYFIELD — Kenneth Larry Emerson, 86, of Mayfield, died Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was a member of Cuba Church of Christ, a retired employee of General Tire and Pella, and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MAYFIELD — Kenneth Larry Emerson, 86, of Mayfield, died Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was a member of Cuba Church of Christ, a retired employee of General Tire and Pella, and a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
He grew up working on his family’s dairy farm. He graduated from Sedalia High School in 1954 and attended Murray State University. Kenneth was an avid Kentucky Wildcats supporter and loved being outside working in the yard.
Mr. Emerson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Anne Barton Emerson; one son, Kenneth “Kent” B. (Nanette) Emerson of Mayfield; one daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Emerson (Richard Jameson) Hogancamp of Mayfield; four grandchildren who lovingly called him “Dan Dan”, Kristin (Matthew) Howard of Mayfield, Ross (Emily) Hogancamp of Dyersburg, Bryce (Spencer) Polivick of Bardwell, and Jackson Emerson of Mayfield; four great grandchildren, Reece Howard, Hollis Howard, Kolton Polivick and Ellison Polivick; and two step-grandchildren, Michael Jameson and Koby Jameson.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Emerson Jones and Sarah Emerson Maddox; and his parents, James Aubrey and Johnnie Caldwell Emerson.
Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Larry Emerson will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sat. 25, 2023, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Keith Allred will officiate. Interment will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Polivick, Matthew Howard, Ross Hogancamp, Rick Jameson, Jackson Emerson, and Chris Polivick.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 5772 State Route 464, Mayfield, KY 42066.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.