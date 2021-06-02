NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Kenneth L. Alvey, 71, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2021, at his residence.
He graduated from Heath High School, was a veteran of the United States Navy, served in the Peace Corps, and retired from the Corps of Engineers.
Kenny is survived by four sisters, Aline Butler of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Elwanda Kern of Paducah, Kentucky, Janice Ellis of Mayfield, and Phyllis Cox of Paducah, Kentucky; two brothers, Billy Alvey of Paducah, Kentucky, Ernest Alvey of Paducah, Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews.
Kenny was born in McCracken County on May 17, 1949, to the late Thorton E. and Eva Mae Bobo Alvey. He was preceded in death by his brother Edmond Alvey while his brother Charles Alvey passed away eight days after his death.
Graveside services and burial will be held at noon June 4, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, Kentucky, with Keith Tilford officiating.
