KEVIL — Kenneth (Kenny) Alan Owsley, 68, of Kevil, died Thursday, July 16 at 8:52 p.m., at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
He was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and Murray State University. Kenny was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and treasurer. He dearly loved his church. He was a farmer and dairyman for many years in partnership with his father and brother. He retired in 2017 after working more than 20 years at Bandana AG.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayle; two sons, Nathan (Jessica) Owsley, of Kevil, and Will Owsley, of Kevil; one daughter, Leanne (Derek) Slayden, of Kevil; four grandchildren, Tanner Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd, Brady Slayden, Ellie Slayden; one sister, Lila Jean Owsley, of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. (Bill) Owsley and Fannie Holt Owsley and his brother, Billy Wayne Owsley.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, with the Rev. Neil Eidson officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after Noon Sunday, July 19, 2020, until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the cemetery fund at Providence Baptist Church c/o Stephanie Cooper, 908 Smokey Road, LaCenter, KY 42056.
We appreciate your help in maintaining Kentucky state Covid-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
