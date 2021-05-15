TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kenneth “Ken” Russell Lucas passed away May 9, 2021, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Russell Lucas; and father, Chester Weaver Lucas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sally Kay Ware Lucas; daughter Lee Anne Lucas Ford; and grandson, Alexander Cawood Ford, all of Tuscaloosa. Sister, Barbara Susan Lucas Miller (Bernard) of Lexington, Kentucky; nephews Gary Miller (Lesley); Stephen Miller (Anne); Bryan Miller (Alycia); special cousins, Rich Knauss of Orange County, California; Rob Knauss of the greater Los Angeles area and brother-in-law Eugene Kirk Ware II of Charleston West Virginia and Tuscaloosa.
Ken was born July 28, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama, and graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He also received a Masters of Business Administration from The University of Delaware.
Ken was the former plant manager of Degussa Corporation in Calvert City, Kentucky. After retirement, he served as the President and CEO of Easter Seals of Western Kentucky and ended his career as a consultant to Remington Arms and U.S. Chemical Corporation.
In addition to his career, Ken was an active member of his community of Paducah, Kentucky for 42 years.
He was a member and served as Elder of First Presbyterian Church Paducah. After moving to Tuscaloosa he enjoyed attending church at First Presbyterian, singing with the Crimson Pride Chorus, woodworking, gardening and especially watching his grandson play football.
The family would like to thank all those that helped Ken during his illness. Reverend Michael Bailey, Reverend Lou Ann Seller and the staff of First Presbyterian Church; Dr. John Miller; Dr. David Jackson; Dr. Mohamed Magdy, UAB Hospital, Dr. Vincent Valentine and Dr. Benjamin Wei, both of UAB Hospital; and Latrelle Porter and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Tuscaloosa at 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021. Burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, West Virginia. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church Tuscaloosa or Hospice of West Alabama.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.