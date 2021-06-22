Kenneth “Ken” Adkinson, 81, of Reidland, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
Born January 30, 1940, in Marshall County, he was the son of the late Edward Cleo Adkinson and the late Mary Louise (Nuckolls) Adkinson.
Ken was retired from ADCO Heating and Air in Calvert City, a company he started in 1987 with his son, Mark, and has since grown into a third-generation company with the addition of his grandson, Hunter.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Surviving is his son, Mark Adkinson and wife, Leslie, of Reidland; grandson, Hunter Adkinson and wife, Chelsie, of Reidland; sister, Shirley Dickerson of Burna; brother, Weldon Adkinson and wife, Sheila, of Reidland; great-granddaughter, Ellie Adkinson; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Edward Adkinson; and his brother-in-law, Glen Dickerson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.