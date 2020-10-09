GRAND RIVERS — Kenneth J. Manker Jr., 57, of Grand Rivers, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He worked for the Corp of Engineers in Memphis, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol (Driskill) Manker of Grand Rivers; three children and six grandchildren; son, Jake Manker and wife Hannah along with their three children, Macie, Greyson and Hayden of Grand Rivers; daughter, Ashley and husband Paul Lanier along with their daughter, Chloe of Calvert City; daughter, Lindsey and Patrick Caskey along with their two children, Liam and Milo of Grand Rivers; one brother, Terry and wife Regina Manker of Murray; one sister, Kelly and husband Jamie Vaughn of Jackson, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Jewell Manker Sr. and Brenda (Long) Manker; and one brother, Larry Manker.
Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with David Manker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 550 S. 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202 or Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
