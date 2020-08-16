BENTON — Kenneth Lynn Hamm, 73, of Benton died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home.
He was the retired plant manager of the LaFarge Holcim Cement Company plant in Ada, Oklahoma. He served in the United States Air Force and was Vietnam veteran.
He was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church in Aurora.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet (Ramsey) Hamm, Benton; one daughter, Elaine (Ian) Bennett of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one son, James David Hamm of Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany; two stepsons, Kevin Alan Larsh of Benton and Kris C. (Carrie) Larsh of Stonewall, Oklahoma; one sister, Susan (William) Foreman of Paducah; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
Services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th Street, Benton, KY 42025. Rev. George Culp and Rev. John Bledwell will officiate.
Friends may call from noon and 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
