GULFPORT, Miss. — Kenneth Gerald McNutt, 54, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
He was a native of Mayfield, Kentucky, and graduated from Symsonia High School in Graves County, Kentucky in 1984. Kenneth joined the Seabees on August 7, 1985, and served 21 years, eight months, and 24 days before he retired April 30, 2007, at the rank of Chief. He was Base Communication Operations at the Seabee Base in Gulfport and the Naval Air Base in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. Kenneth received Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy “E” Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal, Expert Pistol Shot Medal, and Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Gerald McNutt and Ronald David McNutt; his maternal grandparents, Harry T. and Beatrice Modell Shelton; his paternal grandparents, Guthrie McNutt, Anna Telitha McNutt Wilson, and Russell Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sherry Cuevas McNutt; his parents, Phillip Gerald and Dorothy Marie McNutt of Mayfield, KY; his children, Kenneth Gerald McNutt, II of Long Beach, Katelyn Marie McNutt of Long Beach, and Ellie Marie McNutt of Gulfport; his faithful companion and partner of 13 years, Melissa Marie Tarver; his honorary mother-in-law, Frances Marie Berch; his siblings, Carol Faye McNutt of Mayfield, Kentucky, Steven Wayne McNutt (Virginia) of Dublin, Kentucky, and Anita Gail Wade (David) of Mayfield, Kentucky; his nieces and nephews, Johnathan Cash, Jennifer Ellegood Crockett (Tony), Heather Renae McNutt, Erica Marshall (Tim), Jessica Faye O’Bryan (Jeremy), Devin Andrea Ekse (Simeon), and Amber Dawn Wade; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Kenneth loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He served his country proudly and was a true patriot. But, more importantly, he loved his family. He would help anyone who needed it, even total strangers. He was a loving son, husband, and father, along with being a loving companion and will be greatly missed.
The funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Biloxi, with a visitation from noon until the service. Interment followed at Biloxi National Cemetery.
