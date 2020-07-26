BENTON — Kenneth Gene Donohoo, 89, of Benton, died Friday, July 24, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
A native and lifelong resident of Marshall County, Donohoo was the son of Thomas and Dellcena Saltzgiver Donohoo. He was a retired furnace operator at SKW Alloys in Calvert City, a veteran of the United States Army, a member of William A. Doyle American Legion Post 236 and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laverna “Sissy” Donohoo; two sons, Mark (Scherri) Donohoo of Calvert City; and Jeff (Nan) Donohoo of Benton; three daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Kelley of Paducah; Terrie Bloodworth of Ledbetter; and Tammy (Derek) Lisby of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Prentice Donohoo of Calvert City; ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Donohoo was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Donohoo; two brothers; and two sisters.
Graveside services with military rites will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Marshall County Memory Gardens with Dr. David Parish officiating. There will be no public visitation.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
