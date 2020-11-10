SEDALIA — Kenneth Eugene Grief, 73, passed away at 2 p.m. November 8, 2020, at his home in Sedalia.
Born August 4, 1947, “Doc” spent most of his years in the Ragland community of West McCracken County. He worked for a grocery wholesaler and for some farmers in his local area. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Ballard County.
Kenny is survived by his brother Ronald (Phyllis) Grief of La Center, his aunt, Maggie Jo Cooper of La Center, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him. He also leaves behind some that he adopted as family, April Ward, Alexis Ward, Maddixx Ward, Ray, and Cindy Bauer. He also loved his furry companions Trixie, Buggs, Ken, and Cutie.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Duon Grief and Pauline Grief Pugh, and his sister, Norma June Skinner.
Graveside services will be held, 11 a.m. November 11, 2020, at the Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ragland. Wesley Morehead will officiate the service.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneral
