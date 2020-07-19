ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Kenneth Edward Hurley, 80, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach, Florida.
He was born on May 30, 1940, in Paducah, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his loving parents William Edward Hurley and Charlotte Russell Hurley, and his brother Larry Hurley.
Ken graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1958, then attended Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He served in the Army for six years being honorably discharged as a sergeant.
He started his career in the insurance business with the General Adjustment Bureau in Danville, Kentucky. In 1969 he was transferred to the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area. He then continued his insurance career in Daytona Beach with Brown & Brown Insurance and Suntrust Bank. Ken was a past Vice President of the Board of Governors DB Chamber of Commerce, Captain of the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club, member of the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club, Chairman of Ducks Unlimited, and Chairman of the Florida Waterfowl Advisory Committee where he was instrumental in drafting the Waterfowl Stamp. Ken was an avid duck hunter for most of his life.
He also enjoyed barbecuing on his grill and making and canning his famous Uncle Hurley’s BBQ sauce, and giving as gifts to his many friends. Ken’s favorite place to visit was Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas, where over more than 25 years he made so many friends there he was nicknamed “Mayor of GTC.” The adventures in Green Turtle made him such a favorite friend to so many in the Bahamas.
In his later years, he was happiest when he was spending time with his grandkids boating, fishing, or just hanging out with them. He was affectionately known to them as “Pops.” His pride in his children’s families and their achievements were a source of great happiness in his life along with keeping in touch with his many friends.
He is survived by his son, Andy Hurley (Joanne), his daughter Paige Rutledge, and his grandchildren Slayden Hurley, Rustin Hurley, Owen Hurley, and Carson Rutledge.
Arrangements will be handled by Dale Woodward Funeral Home in Daytona Beach. A private family and friends service will be held at a later date.
