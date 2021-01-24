HARDIN — Kenneth Copeland, 67, of Hardin, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, Paducah.
He is survived by two uncles, Carl Butler and William (Bill) Butler; and one aunt, Alice Siress.
His parents were Charles and Alma Butler Copeland.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Carl Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the New Zion Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon until the service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
