METROPOLIS, Ill. — Kenneth “Butch” Wells, 75, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed peacefully into the arms of his heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Butch was a lifelong resident of Metropolis, was a member of Victory Church in Metropolis and worked as a self-employed painter.
Butch is survived by his brother, Bill Wells and wife Pamela of Paducah and his close friend, Penny Emery of Metropolis.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Bill” and Aileen Wells and his sister, Patsy Wells Kemplin.
Per Butch’s wishes, a private family burial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.