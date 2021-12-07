Kenneth Allen, 88, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center. Ken was born in Paducah, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1933, to the late Clyde and Grace Fox Allen. He was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School in Paducah and Paducah Junior College. Ken began his long airline career with Ozark Airlines managing stations in both Nashville, Tennessee, and Paducah. Ken finished his career as an airline project manager with TWA in St. Louis, Missouri. Ken had numerous accomplishments during his life. He was a Duke of Paducah and Kentucky Colonel, received the Lovey Raburn Memorial award for recognition of outstanding community service in the areas of mental health, intellectually disabled, and substance abuse. He also served on numerous state and local boards to ensure the disabled and was an advocate. This advocacy resulted in many state programs being implemented that still exist today. Ken was a long time member and deacon emeritus at Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
In his personal time, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vegetable gardening, and just being outdoors. He and Delores enjoyed winter trips to Florida in their motorhome.
Ken is survived by his son Mark (Holly) Allen, of Barlow; one daughter, Julie Allen, of Barlow; one sister, Carolyn (Jim) Hudson, of Lone Oak. He was blessed with grandchildren, Mason, Jackson and Addison Allen and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his loving, devoted and faithful wife of 61 years, Delores McClure Allen; daughter, Lori Kenda Allen; and parents, Clyde and Grace Fox Allen.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Wallace and Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at Hardmoney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Easter Seals of West Kentucky, 801 N. 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001; Four Rivers Behavioral Health, 425 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
