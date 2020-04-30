MURRAY — Kenn Perkins, 59, of Murray, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Perkins was born on May 17, 1960, in Mayfield, Kentucky. He retired from Swifty Fuel in Paris, Tennessee, as a manager and was a member of the Beacon of Hope Church in Murray, Kentucky.
Survivors include his wife Theresa Perkins of Murray, Kentucky; they married on September 30, 2006, in Bowling Green, Kentucky; his mother, Wilda Hubbard and husband Carroll of Paducah, Kentucky; his father, Rev. Thomas Perkins and wife Mary of Dyersburg, Tennessee; step-daughter, Emilee James of Murray, Kentucky; half sister, Vickie Baldwin and husband Baden of Dyersburg, Tennessee; grandchild, Lane Martin Whitehead of Murray, Kentucky; as well as two nieces, Shelby and Lensey Baldwin of Middleton, Tennessee.
Due to the current pandemic of the Coronavirus there will be no public service of visitation held. Entombment will be held in the Murray City Cemetery Mausoleum. Bro. Brent Williams will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
Online condolences can be made to, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
