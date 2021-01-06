GRAND RIVERS — Kelsie Smith, 84, of Grand Rivers, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Smith was a retired Teamsters 142 Laborer and attended Iuka Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Kim Smith of Grand Rivers and Kevin Smith and Shawn Smith, both of Lowell, Indiana; two sisters, Elsie Jennings of Dublin, California, and Mary Rose Halle of Duncan, Arizona; two brothers, Donald Smith, Grand Rivers and William Smith of Lowell; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Jane Howell Smith, a sister; and a brother. His parents were Cleland and Ida Lovell Smith.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Harrell Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
