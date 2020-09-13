Kelly Gene Woods, 73, of Murray died at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He retired from Woods Plumbing and also worked at Tappan.
He was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Murray to the late Kelly Monroe Woods and Ida Estelle Lovett Woods. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John E. Woods; half-siblings Thomas Woods, Dean Pate and Charles Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Davanna Woods; daughter Stacey Butterworth of Murray; sons Chad Woods of Huntsville, Alabama, and Mark Woods of Almo; and two grandchildren, Tyler Woods of Almo and Mickenna Butterworth of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Sunday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
