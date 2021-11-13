KEVIL — Kelly Guthrie Lisanby, 54, of Kevil, formerly of Mayfield, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was of the Church of Christ faith and an employee of Drury Suites.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Meadows Coltharp, of Sedalia; her father, Larry, of Paducah; two sons, Zachary Alan Lisanby and Derrick Marshall Lisanby, both of Paducah; three brothers, Kent Guthrie, of Mayfield, Joseph Phillips, of Benton, and Michael Phillips, of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Teri Claeson, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Karen Snethen, of Holt Summit, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jack Guthrie and Plummer and Annie Guthrie Rodges; and maternal grandparents, Raymond Meadows and Jewell and Loretta Choate.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. John Sheppard will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
