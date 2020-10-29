METROPOLIS, Ill. — Keith Wm. Foreman, 65, of Metropolis, died at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Sonja Bogan officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Keith attended Mt. Horeb Freewill Baptist Church.
Keith is survived by two daughters, T. Me’Chelle Bradford of Paducah, Kentucky and Teola L. Shannon of Metropolis; one son, Keith Nelson of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Paula (Anthony) Jones of Metropolis and Velinda Martin of Tennessee; one brother, David (Leslie) Morris of Indianapolis, Indiana; and special friend, Shelia McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Foreman; mother and stepfather, Paul and Verma Morris; two brothers, Steve and Anthony Morris.
Visitation will be held from noon until the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.