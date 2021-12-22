BENTON — Keith Allen Sterling, 65, of Benton died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Keith worked at a dairy factory and was of the Jehovah Witness faith.
Surviving is his mother, Audrey Sterling; four siblings, Joel Sterling, Terri Grant, Neal Sterling, and Rhenda Compos.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sterling; and one brother.
He will be cremated, and services will be held at a later date.Linsdey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
