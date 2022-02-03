Keith Powers, 69, of Melber, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Stone Creek Nursing & Rehab Center. Keith was of the Baptist faith and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. He was retired from Lourdes Hospital where he worked in maintenance for many years. Keith enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and cooking. Keith liked to ride motorcycles in his young days around the Melber area.
Survivors include one son, Jeremy Powers, and his wife, Kinsey, of Paducah; two granddaughters, Kaylee Powers and Kendal Powers; two brothers, Donald Powers, of Melber and Dickie Powers, and wife, Ellen, of Paducah.
Preceding in death were his parents, John Curtis Powers and Thelma Lurline Thompson Powers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the New Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Melber, with Rev. Rhea Bowles officiating. Visitation will be held noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
