Keaton Ford Pierce, 31, of Paducah, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah due to complications brought on by Acute Pancreatitis. He was born Sept. 3, 1990 in Paducah. He undoubtedly entered life exclaiming, “Hello, World. Here I am!”
From an early age, it was clear he was moved and inspired by music. Motivated, vivacious and relentless in all of his pursuits, he had the most determined spirit and often ended tasks as a child with, “See, I told you I could.” At just two years old, he stood in front of an entire church of people and sang, “Victory in Jesus,” from start to finish. As an incredible writer, whether in school or music, he excelled at putting words to paper, even those difficult and scary to say, in a way where he not only bared his soul, but actually lived out his truth and feelings both written and spoken.
He was a 2008 Honor graduate of Calloway County High School and attended Murray State University. He was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church in Benton. He was employed with Triangle Insulation in Paducah, but his greatest accomplishment in life is the legacy he leaves behind as a musician.
Keaton started making music with the band, “Cascades” in 2011. In early 2014, they rebranded as,”Too Close to Touch” and signed a record deal with Epitaph Records, going from local band to professional musicians almost overnight. In 2015, they released their first record titled, “Nerve Endings.” However, it was the second record, released in Spring of 2016, that mirrored the true heart of Keaton. Teaming with Producer Erik Ron, this record was written and recorded during possibly the hardest time in Keaton’s life, having just lost his younger sister, Eiley Joy. Keaton and Erik would sit and talk for countless hours, pouring Keaton’s heart out onto paper and later putting his words and emotions to the music. The entire record became a tribute to the immeasurable love and loss of his sister. “Haven’t Been Myself,” which included the track “Eiley” was released in 2016. It broke the Billboard Top 200 charts and reached millions of people all over the world.
Keaton rose as the founder and frontman of an award winning band with well over 100 million streams across multiple platforms, too many performances to count and as an inspiration to so many other artists in the industry, newcomers and veterans alike. He made countless friends along the way, touched and helped mend the hearts of thousands and “was the best brother and band mate, the guys in Too Close could ask for,” in the words of his band mates.
Relationships were everything to Keaton, and in 2018 he was honored to record and be a guest artist for a charity record for the Jed Foundation, a non-profit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, giving them skills and support they need to thrive today and tomorrow. The band chose the song,“Let It Be.”
During their first “Warped” tour, they won “Best Underground Band” at the “Alternative Press Music Awards.” Keaton and the band would go on to play hundreds of shows including a sold out headlining tour, the 2017 Slam Dunk Music festival in the U.K., and the 2017 Warped Tour. Keaton would also proudly dawn the cover of the Alternative Press Magazine 2017 Warped Tour cover alongside other up and coming stars in the industry.
Although music was one of his greatest passions, it was his family whom he loved the most. He was so excited to relocate to Paducah in Spring of 2021 to be closer to them. Incredibly deep feeling, sensitive and compassionate, he loved his family with his whole heart. He held a great love and respect for his dad, but was truly a mama’s boy and held many late night conversations with her, which will forever be cherished in her heart. He shared a special relationship with his brothers and absolutely adored his little sisters. Profoundly touched by adoption, it shaped so much of who Keaton became.
Keaton is survived by his parents, Roger and Vicki Pierce of Benton; two brothers, Evan Pierce (Jessie) of Murray, KY, Shea Pierce (Emily) of Centerton, Arkansas; three sisters, Molly Kate Pierce, Callie Beth Pierce and Ansley Grace Pierce of Benton, Kentucky; one niece, Lacey Ann Pierce of Murray; maternal grandmother, Doris Weatherford of Almo; several aunts, an uncle, cousins, and his beloved dog, Emmy. He is also survived by his Too Close to Touch Band family, Kenneth Downey, Mason Marble, Travis Moore and Thomas Kidd who were truly his family away from home. He was preceded in death by his little sister, Eiley Joy Pierce; paternal grandparents, Frank and Clara Pierce; and maternal grandfather, Jesse Weatherford.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at New Harmony Baptist Church, Benton with Scott Penick, Roger Pierce and Chris Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Unity Cemetery, Hardin. Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Because of Keaton’s great love and passion for helping others, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jed Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.