WINGO — Kay Williams, 82 of Wingo, passed away at 4:08 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Clinton-Hickman County ICF Nursing Home.
She was a member of the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, The Gideon’s International Auxiliary, and she was a retired home economist.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, James W. Williams of Wingo; two sons, Terry E. (Janeene) Williams of Wingo and Wesley J. (Susan) Williams of Martin, Tennessee; her sister, Sue Hammer of Coffeyville, Kansas; one half brother, Marlin Jontra of Shawnee County, Kansas; one half sister, Millie Dravo of Wichita, Kansas; four grandchildren, Trey Williams, Clint Williams, Eric Turner, and Jason Turner.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Wesley James Shippman; two half brothers, Mark Jontra and Melvin Jontra; her parents, Orval G. and Catherine P. Travis Shippman; and her Daddy, Earnest Jontra.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo, with Rev. R.B. Mays officiating. Friends may call after 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 5215, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
