MURRAY — Kay Tidwell, 72, of Murray, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a sales and showroom design specialist at Murray Supply Company.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Tidwell; brother, Michael Sykes; and a sister, Faye Boggess.
Her parents were James A. and Onie B. Lee Sykes.
A funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
