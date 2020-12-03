CLINTON — Kay Sue Devall Koontz, 77, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Clinton Place Nursing Home.
Kay was born in Vandalia, Illinois, on October 10, 1943, to the late Chester Dean Devall and Anna Ray Holman.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Stinson of Clinton; two sons, Jason Koontz and Justin Koontz, both of Wickliffe; one brother, Dean Deval of Vandalia, Illinois; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Koontz and her parents.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.