METROPOLIS, Ill. — Kay McCandless Dunn, 67, of Metropolis, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence.
Kay was a retired river boat cook and of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is one son, Ricky (Sherrie) Griffey of Metropolis; daughter, Brandi Agan of Metropolis; one brother, Roger (Lois) McCandless of Metropolis; one sister, Ella (Gary) Cameron of Metropolis; seven grandchildren, Colton (Brittany) Griffey Brandon (Amandalynn) Agan, Bobby Agan, Bret Agan, Keaton Faughn, Connor Faughn, Emily (Tyler) Jennings; four great-grandchildren, Luke Griffey, Elizabeth Agan, Caroline Agan, Adalynn Griffey; one brother-in-law, Bill White; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carnie McCandless and Ella Yager McCandless; two brothers, Carnie McCandless Jr. and Lee McCandless; and one sister, Paula White; one sister-in-law, Sandy McCandless.
Private funeral services will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens and will be open to friends and family. Pallbearers will be Colton Griffey, Brandon Agan, Bobby Agan, Bret Agan, Kurt Scott, Christopher Flach, and Dakota Agan.
Private family visitation will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
