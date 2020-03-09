NEW COLUMBIA, Ill. — Kay (Korte) Rottmann was born May 26th, 1938, on her family’s farm on top of the New Columbia Bluff to the late Ray and Evelyn Korte. She grew up in New Columbia with her older sister, Lona Rae (Korte) Babbington, and younger brother, Kent Korte. She remembered her personal Christian journey beginning at the age of 9 when she came forward to an invitation to the singing of “Just As I Am.” Kay followed Jesus for her entire life.
As a young woman, she could be found playing sports or volunteering. Her election as President of the Future Homemakers and receiving her FHA degree meant a great deal to her along with being Editor of the yearbook. These involvements were only the beginning of a life of cooking, sewing, writing, and crafts. Her active gifts of writing and organization blessed many.
After dating for a spring, Kay Korte and Don Rottmann, of Round Knob, were married at New Hope Baptist Church on Oct 11, 1957. They built their lives in Metropolis, first on Vista Lane and then moving out to the country on Pinewood Lane, where they raised their three children: Lisa (Rottmann) Bremer, Mark Rottmann, and Darian Rottmann.
Kay worked at EEI and then Allied Signal until retirement. Over the years, she and her family worshipped at St. John’s Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, and most recently, at St. John’s Church, where her son-in-law is pastor. Wherever Kay was, she was busy at work and her hands served countless people. She was always organizing a party, making a book of her writings, preparing devotionals, writing cards or poems, and paying visits to those in need. Kay’s life was full of love for her husband, their children, and especially grandchildren. She would come to be known to many as Gramma Kay and found herself just as busy, full of love, and actively serving for a whole new generation. Kay loved her Lord and Savior above all. She also loved to sew, golf, cook, serve, host Sunday lunch, watch her grandkids play sports, and play cards. But more than anything on this earth, Gramma Kay loved to LOVE! It was the essence of her life.
She died peacefully in her favorite chair and stepped into eternity with our heavenly Father on Thursday, March 5, and her family takes comfort that in her faithful walk with God, she lived her whole life for that moment.
Kay Rottmann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Rottmann, her children, Lisa Bremer and husband Jeff, Mark Rottmann and wife Debbie, and Darian Rottmann and wife Heather. She’s also survived by eight grandchildren: Caroline Bremer Currie and husband Blaze, Laura Bremer Mitchell and husband Alex, John Bremer, Logan Rottmann, Blake Rottmann, Elizabeth Rottmann, Natalie Rottmann, and Gabe Rottmann. She is also survived by her sister, Lona Rae Babbington, and brother, Kent Korte and wife Donna as well as a multitude of in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Korte, a younger sister, Molly Lou Korte, and one grandson, Ryan Michael Rottmann.
Her visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Metropolis, Illinois, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with the funeral following at 3 p.m. at the church. The graveside service will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to any of the following Metropolis ministries: Cope Food Pantry, Hope Unlimited, or the Helping Hands Ministry of St. John’s Church on Waldo Church Road.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
