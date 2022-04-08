Kay Carson, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Carson of Paducah; two daughters, Patty (David) Fischer and Donna (Jason) Owen; four grandchildren, Kody and Kristen Owen. Sean Monroe and Jacob Fischer; four great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Jayden Owen, Ashton Owen and Mackenzie Byrum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson Kirby and Dorothy Marie Young Kirby; and one brother, Jerry Don Kirby.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Palmer officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey.
