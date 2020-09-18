EDDYVILLE — Katrina “Kat” Coomer, 46, of Eddyville, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton. Kat was a member of Charity Baptist Church and was an executive assistant at Ashland Chemical Plant. She loved crafts, cooking, baking and her church family.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mitch Coomer of Eddyville; father, William Clarence Jewell (Angie Terrell) of Princeton; one daughter, Sarah Jewell Coomer of Eddyville; one son, Noah LaFon Coomer of Eddyville; one sister, Alicia Childress (Todd) of Maynard, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Kimberly Early of Paducah; mother and father-in-law, LaFon and Wanda Coomer of Eddyville; brother-in-law, Andrew Coomer (Lauren) of Eddyville; one niece, DeeDee Early; three nephews, Charlie Sharratt, Isaac Coomer and Alex Coomer, grandmother, Geneva Smothers, Eddyville; and Uncle and Aunt, Eddie & Ydonna Jewell, Dycusburg.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Carol Bryant, grandfather, James H. Smothers, grandparents, Clarence Ward Jewell and Virginia Lee Jewell.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home, Eddyville. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Charity Baptist Church with Roger Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Dycusburg Cemetery in Crittenden County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Hope Clinic, 705 W. Fairview Ave. Eddyville, KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.