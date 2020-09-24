MAYFIELD — Katie M. Rogers, 85, of Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of Hickory Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold Rogers; two sons, Joe Dell (Kim) Rogers and Harold Shane (Carrie) Rogers both of Mayfield; two daughters, Lisa (Jimmy) Hargrove and Rita (Mitchell) Patterson both of Mayfield; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Brady and Linda Wilkerson; six brothers, Prentice Hawkins, James Hawkins, Coleman Hawkins, Bobby Hawkins, Howard Hawkins and Larry Hawkins; and her parents, Dell and Grace Calhoun Hawkins.
Funeral services for Mrs. Katie M. Rogers will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Bill Mason will officiate. Private family entombment will follow.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Dowdy, Kyle Feagin, Michael Rogers, Robert Hawkins, Jimmy Hargrove and Jonathan Short. Honorary pallbearers will be Gentry Patterson and Lukin Rogers.
