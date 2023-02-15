Kathy McGregor, 78, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Ms. McGregor was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was president of the Alter Guild, a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Social Club. She was retired from the Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Community & Technical College business office. Kathy enjoyed the Paducah Symphony, bowling and watching her grandchildren’s activities.
Kathy is survived by her four sons, Michael McGregor (Leigh) of Paducah, Larry McGregor (Sandy) of Wickliffe, Gary McGregor of Paducah and Chris McGregor of Portland, Oregon; the father of her children, Norman McGregor of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Ashley Haynes, Christina Long, Haleigh McGregor, Brianna McGregor, Bernice McGregor, Brayden McGregor and Devin McGregor; four great grandchildren, Mille Hayens, Nora Haynes, Juniper Long and Violet Long; two sisters, Linda Bowers of Hesperia, California and Patty Smith of Cabot, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Jean Sanders and Leslie Chenard; a brother, Larry Wayne Sanders. Her parents were Andrew Wayne Sanders and Phyllis Glass Sanders Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church 211 S 21st St, Paducah, KY 42003.
