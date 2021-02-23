BROOKPORT, Ill. — Kathy Lee Benard, 66, of Brookport, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Pell Cemetery with Rev. Jack Russell officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Kathy was an engineer for Honeywell for several years, former engineer for the city of Metropolis Zoning Department and an active Chaplain at Massac Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of Heartland Baptist Church, loved gardening, writing poetry and writing articles in the Metropolis Planet for the Ministerial Alliance of which she was a member.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dale Benard; son, Dustin Morris and wife Melanie; grandson, Drew Morris; sister, Kelly Harris and husband Don; niece; Casey Forthman and husband Frankie; great niece, Eva Forthman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Rose Benard; brother-in-law, Jno Benard and wife Tina; nephews, Jay and Griffin Benard.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Shirley (Green) Massie.
Memorials may be made in Kathy’s name to New Hope Baptist Church Youth Department, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, IL 62908.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
