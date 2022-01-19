MELBER — Kathy L. Lamm, 67, of Melber, died at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.

Kathy was of the Baptist faith and was the retired owner of Animal House Kennel.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Bruce Lamm; one daughter Tamara Lynne Perdew, of Melber; three sons, James Presley Lamm, of Fredonia, Jason Andrew Orr, of Lone Oak, and Mitchell Robert Lamm, of Paducah; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Leonard Andrew Parker and Alice Elizabeth (Bottoms) Parker.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with James Presley Lamm, speaking. Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the Missing Bella Fund, P. O. Box 585, Paducah, KY 42002; or Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003-9976.

Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kathy Lamm, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 19
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jan 19
Visitation
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In