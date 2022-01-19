MELBER — Kathy L. Lamm, 67, of Melber, died at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
Kathy was of the Baptist faith and was the retired owner of Animal House Kennel.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Bruce Lamm; one daughter Tamara Lynne Perdew, of Melber; three sons, James Presley Lamm, of Fredonia, Jason Andrew Orr, of Lone Oak, and Mitchell Robert Lamm, of Paducah; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Leonard Andrew Parker and Alice Elizabeth (Bottoms) Parker.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with James Presley Lamm, speaking. Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Missing Bella Fund, P. O. Box 585, Paducah, KY 42002; or Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003-9976.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.