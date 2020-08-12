Kathy Walton Mason Jones, 66, of Paducah, died 2:08 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired daycare provider at Lourdes Day Care.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Johnny R. Jones of Paducah; three sons, Ron Meadows of Hermitage, Tennessee, Matthew Meadows of Madison Alabama, and Brian Jones of Metropolis, Illinois; one daughter, Johnna Shanaari Jones of Mayfield; four granddaughters; four brothers, George Clinton and Charles Clinton both of Cleveland, Mississippi, Kevin Williams of Maywood, Illinois, and Nelson Johnson of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Sebrina Williams of Streamwood, Illinois, and Yolanda McGee of Rex, Georgia, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lige Mason and her mothers, Cedone Harris and Leola Weatherspoon Williams and three sisters.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin R. Cole, Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may also call at the funeral home Friday 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the COVID-19 state mandated restrictions we ask that you enter the funeral home wearing both a face mask and gloves and observe six feet social distancing within our facility.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
