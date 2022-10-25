Kathy Jan Hogancamp, 68, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Kathy was born June 19, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Dr. Charles and Kathleen Fay Hogancamp. During the summer before Kathy’s senior year of high school, she was involved in a car accident that left her paralyzed from the shoulders down. To some, that would diminish any type of willpower to succeed but that only gave Kathy more desire. She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School with honors while in a rehabilitation hospital and then went on to graduate from Paducah Community College and Murray State University with honors, earning a double degree in English and History. Kathy then attended Southern Illinois University and received her Master’s degree in educational psychology and counseling. However, Kathy did not stop there. In 1984, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she was a program specialist for the U.S. Department of Education and received the Presidential Award for Outstanding Federal Employees with a Disability. Kathy returned to Paducah after eight years in Washington and began tutoring students. In 1994, Kathy was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives and served two terms. She was the first Republican in history to be elected from the Jackson Purchase area. Kathy also worked as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Education.
