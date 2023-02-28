BENTON — Kathy Russell Henson, 67, of Benton, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Feb 28
Graveside
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
2:00PM
Marshall County Memory Gardens
-
Benton, KY 42025
Feb 28
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
