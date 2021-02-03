BENTON — Kathy Ann Hancock, 63 of Benton, died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Travis Cope of Murray, Timmy Cope of Hardin, and Todd Cope of Murray; her mother, Fay Doreen (Luebker) Schuster; a brother, Robert Schuster of Oklahoma City; and four grandchildren, Kirsten Cope, Marcus Cope, Michael Cope and Mason Cope.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Schuster; her husband, Carlton Hancock; and a son, Terry Cope.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home of Benton. Richie Clendenen will officiate.
Interment will follow the service in the Cole Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to https://www.diabetes.org/donate; Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or to https://www.autismspeaks.org; the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.
