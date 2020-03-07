MURRAY — Kathy Diehl, 65, of Murray, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by a daughter, Cherishe Tabers of Kirksey; two sons, Tad Sherman of Murray and Ronald Diehl Jr. of Bedford; a sister, Sheila DeMoss of Chandler, Arizona; a brother, Guy McNew II of California; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Diehl Sr., and her parents, Guy McNew Sr. and Alice Wilson McNew.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Diehl Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
