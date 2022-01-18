KARNAK, Ill. — Kathy Ann Myrick, 62, of Karnak passed away Jan. 13, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Randy Myrick; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kristy Myrick; grandson, she affectionately called her angel baby, Brian Myrick; brothers, Clifford (Cristine) Morehead, Larry (Roberta) Morehead, Bruce (Tina) Morehead, and Bobby Morehead; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Eleanor Myrick; sister-in-law, Tina (Joe) Rushing; a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly; an aunt, an uncle, and several cousins.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Barbara Morehead; brother-in-law, Kevin Myrick; and two nieces.
Visitation will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.