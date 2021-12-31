MAYFIELD — Kathryn ‘Kathy” Joan Greem, 76, of Mayfield, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, in Mayfield. Kathy was a member of Miller’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, William Lee Greem, of Mayfield; daughter, Brenda (Mason) Clapp, of Wingo; brother, Lee Boyd (Sherry) Nelson Jr., of Mayfield; sister, Judy (Johnny) Wagner, of Farmington; sister, Marsha Henderson, of Mayfield; brother, Joseph (Jackie) Nelson, of Mayfield; brother, Phillip (Carolyn) Nelson, of Mayfield; grandchildren, Josh Clapp, Justin Clapp, Ja’Nae Clapp, Christy Groves and Kalesha Williams; great-grandchildren, Shelby Clapp, Jase Clapp, Jack Clapp, Clay Groves and Krizianna Groves.
Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Williams; parents, Lee Boyd and Catherine Louise (French) Nelson Sr.; and a brother, Ricky Dale Nelson Sr.
Funeral services for Kathy will be t 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Billy Sizemore will officiate with burial to follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to call between 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Josh Clapp, Justin Clapp, Joseph Nelson Jr., Austin Patterson, Bo Patterson and Tyler Nelson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Nelson Jr., Doug Knauff, Jeff Knauff Tracy Nelson and Eddie Bales.
