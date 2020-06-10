SYMSONIA — Kathryn “Kat” Edwards, 91, of Symsonia, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
She was a homemaker and a member of Symsonia United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Edwards; a daughter, Kathi DaVanna Edwards Johnson; a granddaughter; and two sisters. Her parents were Hollie and Lucy Barnes.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. today, June 10, 2020, at Symsonia Cemetery with the Rev. Frank Queen officiating. No public visitation will be held.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
