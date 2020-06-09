SYMSONIA — Kathryn “Kat” Louise Edwards, 91, of Symsonia, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Lafayette Edwards; a daughter, Kathi DaVanna Edwards Johnson; and two sisters. Her parents were Hollie Barnes and Lucy Barnes.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Symsonia Cemetery with the Rev. Frank Queen officiating.
No public visitation will be held.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
