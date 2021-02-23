CALVERT CITY — Kathryn C. Goheen, 98, of Calvert City went home to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 14, 2021.
She was born Maggie Kathryn Capps, to Omer B. and Amy (Haile) Capps on May 18, 1922 in Christian County. As a child she attended grade schools in Crofton, Murray, Barlow and Concord, then attended Lone Oak High School before her father began work on the building of Kentucky Dam. They moved to Calvert City and she graduated from Calvert City High School in 1940. She then attended Bowling Green Business College.
Kathryn worked for Kentucky Dam State Park, First Baptist Church secretary and retired from Air Products & Chemicals. She was a faithful member of Calvert City First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She served as WMU Director, Vacation Bible School Director, Sunday School teacher, ABC Senior group and choir. She loved traveling, camping, fishing, cooking, gardening, sewing, basketball, reading and playing cards and games with her friends. Most of all, she loved Jesus, her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Kathryn is survived by her sons, Kendall M. King of Calvert City, Donald C. King wife Lynne of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; daughter, Kathy J. Poague husband Gerry of Calvert City; grandchildren, Amy L. King of Calvert City, Matthew C. King wife Angela of Spanaway, Washington, Carey E. Goldsmith husband Jay of Awendaw, South Caronlina, John Clint Poague wife Kristen of Calvert City, Blair N. Adams and husband Josh of Louisville; and great-grandchildren, Grant, Henry, Will and Emily (Milly) Kathryn Goldsmith, Lucas and Olivia Poague, Kathryn (Kate) and Evan Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Newman King; second husband John M. Goheen; grandson Michael S. King; daughter in law, Ann Griffy King; brothers, Kenneth Capps, Jerry Capps; and sister, Waldean Siegfried.
There will be a private family memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with Rev. Dr. Jim Ewing officiating. A celebration of life with extended family and friends will be held in the spring.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church of Calvert City Building Fund, PO Box 366, Calvert City, KY 42029.
Arrangements are being handled by Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
