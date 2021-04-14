Kathryn Blaine Lasher, 87, of Paducah, died April 12, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Kathryn was a homemaker and a member of Hampton United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam Lasher Wysock and husband (David) of Huntsville, Alabama; and two sons, Blaine E. Lasher and wife (Jennifer) of Paducah and Rick A. Lasher and wife (Linda) of Jeffersonville, Indiana. She leaves behind two sisters, Ann Draffen of Benton and Jean Morrison of Lexington, South Carolina. Also surviving are her beloved six grandchildren, Brian Wysock and wife (Anna), Megan Liagre and husband (Drew), Erin Vincent-Lasher and wife (Emily), Mark Wysock and wife, (Liana), Anne Chaney Lasher, and Kate Kimble Wyatt; and seven great-grandchildren, Nolan, Landon, Berkeley, and Ryley Liagre, Grayson, Caroline, and Jack Wysock and several nieces and nephews.
Kathryn Blaine Lasher was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “EC” Lasher; parents, Floyd P. and Arlene Godfrey Blaine; sister, Darlene Smith; and a brother, Harold Ray Blaine.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will be at the Hampton Cemetery in Livingston County.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1 p.m. Thursday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hampton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 22, Hampton, KY 42047.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
