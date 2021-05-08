Heaven gained a new and very spectacular angel on May 6, 2021, when Kathleen Vick Moodie entered.
Kathleen, who was also known by Crackers and KitKat, was a real-life “joy fairy” who believed she was given the gift of making people laugh to help ease their burdens. Any day could quickly turn into a celebration with dance and a made-up song that had to rhyme. She was kind to all creatures great and small. Her loves were her family and friends, Jesus, animals, fast cars and boats, and the USA. She held a wide variety of jobs in her life including sailmaker, beautician, boat captain, fluorspar broker, and artist. Her heart was as big as Texas and she never met a stranger. Anyone who knew her loved her.
Kathleen was born in Hampton, on March 28, 1947, to Robert Watson Vick and Winifred (Turner) Vick.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Rushing (Mike) of Burna; stepsons, Tom Moodie (Vickie Y.) of Grand Rivers and Bo Moodie, IV (Terri) of Smithland; stepdaughter, Natalie Gayle Bash (Dan) of Marshall County; sisters, Sheila Vick of Westmoreland, Tennessee, Nina Lisa Vick of Escondido, California, and Glenda Vick of Las Cruses, New Mexico; brothers, David Vick, Sr. of Paducah, Sherril Eugene Vick (Nancy) of Vernon, Arizona, and Henry A. Vick (Peta) of Lancashire, England; grandchildren, Jessie Smith of Burna and Emma Coleman (Tyler) of Smithland; stepgrandchildren, Andrew Bash of Mayfield, Eric Bash of Paris, Tennessee; Erin Moodie of Franklin, Tennessee, Brian McDonald of Sharpe; Teris Swanson (Caleb) of Ledbetter, Magdalyn Sanders (Amon) of Kansas City, Kansas; great-grandchild, Jase Smith and stepgreat-grandchildren, Gabriella, Reygan, Andrew and Jason Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Boyce Moodie, III; sister, Sally Ann Hathaway; brothers, Robert Vick, Melvin C. Vick, and Wesley N. Vick; and her parents.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, in Salem with Ed Clement to officiate.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the memorial hour on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #217/Roof Fund, c/o Terry George, 741 Wright Road, Salem, KY 42078.
