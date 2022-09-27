MAYFIELD — Kathleen Melloy Reynolds, 72, of Mayfield, died Sunday Sept. 25, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Melloy of West Paducah; one son, Timothy McDill of Mayfield; one brother, Steve Malloy of Graves County; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
