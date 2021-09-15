JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Kathleen Darnell Watson, 88, formerly of Ledbetter, Kentucky, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville.
Ms. Watson was born on April 17, 1933, to the late Cecil and Vera Darnell.
She spent the majority of her life in Kentucky but spent her later years in North Carolina to be close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ms. Watson is survived by her daughters, Terry Watson of Leland and Lisa Watson of Murray, Kentucky; her granddaughters, Racheal (Watson) Parrish of Stafford, Virginia, and Lacey (Clapp) Amburgey of Jacksonville; her grandsons, Paxton Clapp and Levi Clapp of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Jenna Rose Parrish, Christian Smith, and Rylan Clapp; four sisters, Wilma Jean Traughber, Kaye Leavitt, Faye Bealer, and Rose Hopkins; three brothers, Richard Darnell, Charles Darnell, and Billy Joe Darnell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, James T. Watson; parents; five sisters, Doris Sutton, Martha Hausman, Loma June Reeves, Betty Englert, and Adda Hughes; and one brother, Jerry Don Darnell.
Family will hold private remembrances. Per her final wishes, Ms. Watson will be cremated in North Carolina and put to rest alongside her late husband James in Livingston County, Kentucky, at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.