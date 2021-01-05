NEW CONCORD — Kathie “Kelli” Susan Aschenbrenner Rankin, 68, of New Concord, died at 6:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1952 in Dixon, Illinois, to the late Andrew “Bill” Aschenbrenner and Ruth Aschenbrenner Bowker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pam and her brother, Andrew “Jim.” She never knew what she wanted to be when she grew up from steel worker to limo driver to dance club DJ and many more in between.
She is survived by her daughter, Staci Lynne Rankin; favorite cousin, Steve Stomberg (Tina); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private burial will be in Illinois. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
