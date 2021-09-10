Kathie L. Alvey, 46, of Paducah, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2021, at a nursing home in Tennessee.
Kathie was born Oct. 7, 1976, at Western Baptist Hospital. She is the daughter of Leon (Christine Hall) Alvey.
Kathie attended Heath High School in the 1990s. Following Kathie’s high school years, she managed the Hardees on the Southside Paducah for 14 years.
Kathie is survived by her father and stepmother, Leon and Ethel Alvey of Paducah; two sons Christopher and Micah Spence of Paducah; one daughter, Haylee Spence of Paducah; four sisters, Amanda Jo (Virgil) Glenn of Crestview, Florida, her twin, Karla Avery of Paducah, Tina Hall Byrd of Vienna, Illinois; and Brenda Paisley of Ledbetter; three brothers, Chip (Linda) Alvey of Navarre Beach, Florida, Johnny Williams of Tiline, Tommy Boswell of Paducah; aunt, Shirley Hall (Jack) Porter of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Hall Alvey; grandparents, Bill and Lucille Alvey, Graves and Katherine Hall; a cousin, Todd Porter; three uncles, J.D. Hall, Willard Hall, and Lewis Hall; and two aunts, Marie Guess and Rose Mary Herndon.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Smithland Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Jennings officiating. A special graveside service will be following to lay to rest beside her mother, Christine Hall Alvey in Ledbetter.
A special request has been made that a single stem flower is brought to lay at final resting.
In lieu of flowers for the family, please send donations to Smithland Second Baptist Church.
